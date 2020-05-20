The tale of these two dogs is surely the cutest story you’ll read this week
In the first of an occasional series of stories likely to make you go ‘awwww’ comes this tale of two dogs which went wildly viral because it’s so damn cute!
‘Pls look at what my dad sent me this morning I cannot even …’ said @libpincher over on Twitter.
Awww!
This is the type of content I signed up for: https://t.co/n8hEizuT3H
— Dani (@dannellamunoz) May 19, 2020
What the hell 😍😍😍
— Louise Butler (@louisexbutler) May 19, 2020
My dog and my friends dog do the same😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/2nU5is151x
— Holly (@hollyfrost00) May 19, 2020
These look like baby versions of my girls 😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/mYVcQYwpPS
— Rebecca (@rebecccamarilyn) May 19, 2020
We’re with @BeardedGenius.
Pre-COVID this would not have affected me at all. And now it has, on a profound emotional level https://t.co/PUCu1zeW07
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 19, 2020
READ MORE
This cat thinking long and hard about hitting this dog is 36 seconds very well spent
Source @libpincher