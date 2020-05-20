Sarah Vine was shocked that a teaching union leader said kids were ‘mucky’ – only 5 responses you need

As you’ll no doubt have seen by now the government is keen to get a large part of the school population back behind their desks next month.

Lots of people don’t agree or have concerns about it, like teaching unions and a large number of local authorities, not to mention a good deal of parents who have decided not to send their kids back.

One thing bothering people is that kids aren’t necessarily the most hygiene-minded – not ideal during a pandemic – but Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine was shocked by this suggestion, and naturally went on Twitter to say so.

This is what the woman in charge of our teaching unions thinks of kids. Great. pic.twitter.com/yUr0YzN3qN — Sarah ‘books’ Vine (@WestminsterWAG) May 20, 2020

And here are the only responses you need to that.

1.

‘Woman who has met children accurately describes children’ isn’t the gotcha you seem to think it is. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 20, 2020

2.

Do you not get exhausted pretending to be outraged about unoutrageous things? What grown-up doesn’t know that kids are mucky? — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) May 20, 2020

3.

This is a really obvious fact and right now it’s a matter of life and death for a lot of teachers https://t.co/BtII3rZkeH — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) May 20, 2020

4.

From an *entire column* Sarah Vine devoted to how disgusting her own daughter is published way, way, way back in … um, February. 🤔 https://t.co/4YCD3Z56AM pic.twitter.com/dLQgUim1kM — Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) May 20, 2020

5.

Earlier this month my son managed to get spit into his vitamin syringe, came over to me whilst I was sitting unsuspecting on the sofa and squirted it into my nose and mouth. It’s not controversial to say kids are a bit mucky. https://t.co/vcFsMr6Xd0 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 20, 2020

Not even Sarah Vine-alike, Julia Hartley Brewer was on her side.

To be fair, she is right — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) May 20, 2020

To conclude …

It's entirely accurate, as anyone who's ever had kids will know. — Matt (@mattjware) May 20, 2020

Source @WestminsterWAG