Prince Charles helped launch an appeal for produce pickers – the only 5 responses you need

Just a day after MPs voted to curb immigration from Europe with a punitive lower earnings threshold, Prince Charles was rolled out to make an appeal for home-grown crop pickers to replace the Europeans currently unable to travel.

"If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help." The Prince of Wales has shared a message in support of the #PickForBritain campaign. 🍓🍏🍅@DefraGovUK pic.twitter.com/a7WIDYo7E0 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 19, 2020

The government had already made a similar appeal, to no avail, but quite why they thought getting Prince Charles in on it might help we aren’t sure.

It looks like it didn’t.

1.

As soon as you get your pointless arse out picking strawberries for eight hours a day, I’ll give it some thought. Until then, shush. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 19, 2020

2.

come on you lazy heathens get out there and pick me some vegetables so my butler can serve them up to me#pickforbritain pic.twitter.com/k2N1VpMdMS — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 19, 2020

3.

71 year old man who lives in a palace, has a servant to squeeze his toothpaste & has never actually had a job…gives us a lecture on Hard Graft.#PrinceCharles pic.twitter.com/uhmK6w5RWj — Revolting-Subject (@UnRoyalReporter) May 19, 2020

4.

NO WORKERS, NO PROBLEM We have told foreigners to go do one But rest assured the Ministry is organising the Great British Land Army If you are retired with spare time contact the Ministry for a factbook Or visit the website (which is not working)#pickforbritain pic.twitter.com/qn7W0zWG8x — Ministry for Brexit Preparations (@MinistryBrexit) May 19, 2020

5.

I hope all the racists that shout ' British jobs for British people ' will be volunteering to pick for Britain? Because I won't be, pick your own potatoes!! #pickforbritain — Nick (@Nclarke30) May 19, 2020

James O’Brien saw an opportunity to chat with the heir to the throne – perhaps about the future of British cheese.

Seriously, though, I might sign up for 'Pick for Britain'. I've always wanted to have a chat with Prince Charles and we might end up in the same field! — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 19, 2020

However, we know of at least one MP prepared to get stuck in.

Iain Duncan Smith has endorsed the #pickforbritain campaign pic.twitter.com/oAx3Xk59ZC — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 19, 2020

Source Clarence House Image Clarence House, @henry_be on Unsplash