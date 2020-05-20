People are sharing bits of London they dislike most and the petty hatred is cheering us up

It all started when @youngvulgarian over on Twitter offered this take on Stoke Newington in north London and asked people for the bits of the capital they hated most.

what’s the London neighbourhood you hate the most for the flimsiest reason? I’ve been dragged to Stoke Newington by friends living in Stoke Newington and refusing to go elsewhere so many times I can get myself seething just thinking about the words “Stoke Newington” — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) May 19, 2020

And it’s fair to say it took off – it really took off – and made everyone’s day better, no matter which part of London (or the country) you come from.

Here are our favourites.

Clapham – it feels like it’s the evolutionary link for university graduates who aren’t willing to fully commit to London. That and it’s housed solely by rugby lads and estate agents. — DomLee1987 (@DomLee1987) May 19, 2020

It barely merits the term but I loathe the South Bank. It’s for people who want to go to London but have no idea where to go. I love the BFI so will tolerate it for that but otherwise it’s just deathly and only reminds me how much we fucked up this “having a river” thing. — Claire (@clairestrickett) May 19, 2020

Islington. It’s just Clapham for people who once read a book. — C:\temp\ (@BryceElder) May 20, 2020

Crouch End is sooooo far. Like almost in The North. And when you get there it’s just an up-itself East Dulwich. But with no convenient green space. — Janice Turner (@VictoriaPeckham) May 20, 2020

Camden. You think it *must* be a cool place to hang out, but it’s just full of shops selling London tat, tourists and people trying to aggressively sell you drugs. But you’re forced to go there sometimes because of decent gigs — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) May 20, 2020

Hackney is not a personality, people — Luke Jones (@lukejones03) May 19, 2020

Canary Wharf. A sea of glass dildos. — Justin Myers (@theguyliner) May 19, 2020

