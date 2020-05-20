Men are less likely to wear masks because they’re “a sign of weakness” – 11 stunning takedowns

In the UK, at least, the public health message on masks has been a bit confusing, but it’s still the case that many experts say that wearing a mask helps prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Surveys show, however, that men are far less inclined to wear masks, because they’re *checks notes* “not cool and a sign of weakness”.

Men less likely to wear face masks because they're 'not cool' and 'a sign of weakness' https://t.co/kCm19YvbjY pic.twitter.com/xzuVb3mpel — New York Post (@nypost) May 14, 2020

You know what else is a sign of weakness? Being ill.

These reactions tell it like it is.

1.

Like the cool guys who don’t wear helmets or seatbelts?

If your masculinity shrinks bc you wear a mask, is the issue that it was so small before you can’t afford the shrinkage? https://t.co/yn1BaSigHA — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 14, 2020

2.

Functioning respiratory systems are for pussies https://t.co/IChrt1o6An — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 14, 2020

3.

I like my men STRONG and SICK https://t.co/ptE1g6MdeF — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) May 14, 2020

4.

But they’ll wear jerseys of guys half their age https://t.co/1XYWQKpnrh — Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) May 14, 2020

5.

I don't know what we have to do to convince people that being alive is cool. https://t.co/CHlzWagqJ7 — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) May 14, 2020

6.

Aside from the craziness of putting fragile masculinity ahead of public health, this makes no sense! Who wears masks in our culture? Outlaws, football players, Mission: Impossible spies, astronauts, Batman. Who are our foremost masked weaklings? https://t.co/L78im1UXZD — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 15, 2020

7.

there is no bigger sign of weakness than worrying about being cool as a grown ass man — partd 🧢 (@part5ds) May 14, 2020

8.

not killing your grandma is for pussies https://t.co/xLnOs4IdkM — maura quint (@behindyourback) May 14, 2020

9.

bane snapped batman’s spine and that still isn’t enough for some of you https://t.co/1cOqoCj1dj — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) May 14, 2020

10.

I don’t know, protecting people around you while sacrificing something you care about (in this case people looking at their face?) is prob the most manly thing you can fucking do. https://t.co/cUTWyEUsqk — GrandPooBear (@GrandPOOBear) May 14, 2020

11.

You know what's really sexy is a pulse https://t.co/vEooIe6TDQ — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 14, 2020

Diane Duane had a suggestion.

Why has no one started doing them in camo, or black-and-charcoal, and labeling them TACTICAL? That'd sort it. :/ https://t.co/M4Cj6diWTo — Diane Duane (@dduane) May 14, 2020

Sounds like a boom industry.

