Men are less likely to wear masks because they’re “a sign of weakness” – 11 stunning takedowns
In the UK, at least, the public health message on masks has been a bit confusing, but it’s still the case that many experts say that wearing a mask helps prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Surveys show, however, that men are far less inclined to wear masks, because they’re *checks notes* “not cool and a sign of weakness”.
Men less likely to wear face masks because they're 'not cool' and 'a sign of weakness' https://t.co/kCm19YvbjY pic.twitter.com/xzuVb3mpel
— New York Post (@nypost) May 14, 2020
You know what else is a sign of weakness? Being ill.
These reactions tell it like it is.
1.
Like the cool guys who don’t wear helmets or seatbelts?
If your masculinity shrinks bc you wear a mask, is the issue that it was so small before you can’t afford the shrinkage? https://t.co/yn1BaSigHA
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 14, 2020
2.
Functioning respiratory systems are for pussies https://t.co/IChrt1o6An
— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 14, 2020
3.
I like my men STRONG and SICK https://t.co/ptE1g6MdeF
— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) May 14, 2020
4.
But they’ll wear jerseys of guys half their age https://t.co/1XYWQKpnrh
— Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) May 14, 2020
5.
I don't know what we have to do to convince people that being alive is cool. https://t.co/CHlzWagqJ7
— Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) May 14, 2020
6.
Aside from the craziness of putting fragile masculinity ahead of public health, this makes no sense! Who wears masks in our culture? Outlaws, football players, Mission: Impossible spies, astronauts, Batman. Who are our foremost masked weaklings? https://t.co/L78im1UXZD
— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 15, 2020
7.
there is no bigger sign of weakness than worrying about being cool as a grown ass man
— partd 🧢 (@part5ds) May 14, 2020
8.
not killing your grandma is for pussies https://t.co/xLnOs4IdkM
— maura quint (@behindyourback) May 14, 2020
9.
bane snapped batman’s spine and that still isn’t enough for some of you https://t.co/1cOqoCj1dj
— ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) May 14, 2020
10.
I don’t know, protecting people around you while sacrificing something you care about (in this case people looking at their face?) is prob the most manly thing you can fucking do. https://t.co/cUTWyEUsqk
— GrandPooBear (@GrandPOOBear) May 14, 2020
11.
You know what's really sexy is a pulse https://t.co/vEooIe6TDQ
— Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 14, 2020
Diane Duane had a suggestion.
Why has no one started doing them in camo, or black-and-charcoal, and labeling them TACTICAL? That'd sort it. :/ https://t.co/M4Cj6diWTo
— Diane Duane (@dduane) May 14, 2020
Sounds like a boom industry.
READ MORE
These products aimed at men might have overdone the machismo just a tad
Source New York Post Image @introspectivedsgn on Unsplash