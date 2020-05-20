This meme hilariously shows how 2020 has ruined everyone’s plans – our 24 favourites
If 2020 hasn’t completely messed up your plans, congratulations on becoming a trillionaire, Mr Bezos – we didn’t know you were a Poke fan.
For the rest of us, these posts will be highly relatable.
1.
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/lFDdpZQKfM
— kath 🙀😷❄️🇪🇺🇪🇸 (@KathyBurke) May 18, 2020
2.
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/2nY6NlQlQZ
— Jenna Quigley (@JBomb11) May 18, 2020
3.
My plans: 🤝 2020 pic.twitter.com/2SnoMWWFjb
— Kelly Cates (at 🏡) (@KellyCates) May 19, 2020
4.
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/9Mnxp0hgso
— hoskas (@hoskas) May 18, 2020
5.
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/Y52DOzW5PO
— Rachel (@underthenettle) May 18, 2020
6.
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/DyYLowL9DY
— Isaac Sánchez (@Loulogio_Pi) May 19, 2020
7.
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/HG12m5Gx1x
— Stephen Volk (@Stevevolkwriter) May 19, 2020
8.
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/xQqPiP4O8B
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 19, 2020
9.
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/7H14QMX9ZQ
— Kate Griffin (@KateAGriffin) May 19, 2020
10.
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/aST1jPRfgd
— Amy Louise (@show_me_magic_) May 19, 2020
11.
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/1wboVtvpLH
— Lourdes* (L to the OG) (@la_loulu) May 18, 2020
12.
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/MGm2ewYZ6o
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 19, 2020