Man drinking beer on beach thinks lockdown should be stricter and there are no words

To be filed under ‘there are no words’ comes this man drinking beer on the seafront at Brighton who’s worried the lockdown isn’t strict enough.

That ‘but’ towards the beginning is doing a lot of heavy lifting. And of course everyone made the same point.

It reminded us of this family who went to the beach and was shocked to find there were so many people on the beach.

Source @NickDixonITV