Man drinking beer on beach thinks lockdown should be stricter and there are no words

To be filed under ‘there are no words’ comes this man drinking beer on the seafront at Brighton who’s worried the lockdown isn’t strict enough.

Hottest day of the year forecast – temps up to 28c 🌞 Brighton beach has been very busy in the sunshine and social distancing could be challenging today. Council message: “stay away!” #lockdown #Covid_19 #coronavirus @Lauratobin1 @piersmorgan @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/Whd9LWjONZ — Nick Dixon (@NickDixonITV) May 20, 2020

That ‘but’ towards the beginning is doing a lot of heavy lifting. And of course everyone made the same point.

I'm sat here baffled after your report from Brighton 🤔 people were actually saying 'You can't social distance here' so why are they there being part of the problem? Mind boggling! As for 'we're all family, in and out of each others homes'. Head scratching 🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Caroline O (Shorty) (@CO8371) May 20, 2020

The man says, the way we going – could have a stricter restrictions, whilst he’s out like everyone else. 🤔 — Mark (@M_Occomore) May 20, 2020

News Flash: Public information message from Welsh Tourist Board 👇 that especially includes Barry Island! #StayAtHome@gavinstaceytv pic.twitter.com/Ujd2VH8knK — Kelvin Dale-Greaves (@GreavesKelvin) May 20, 2020

It reminded us of this family who went to the beach and was shocked to find there were so many people on the beach.

I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2 — Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020

Source @NickDixonITV