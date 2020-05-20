James Blunt’s doing a hospital radio show and Blunt made the joke before everyone else did

In an every changing world it’s reassuring to know that some things will never change. Like James Blunt on Twitter, for instance.

You may have seen the singer is doing a hospital radio show which will be broadcast to 170 hospitals around the country.

And if the entire nation was thinking of making the same joke, Blunt got there first. Well, pretty much.

So you catch Coronavirus and have to be hospitalised and while you’re thinking can my life get any worse @JamesBlunt comes on the hospital radio. Perfect. https://t.co/nDGgv8SisL — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 15, 2020

Not the first time Blunt’s made us smile during this thing.

Worse must be realising you’re too thick to change the station. https://t.co/p0iN8E7zww — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 4, 2020

Singing “I saw your face in a crowded place” suddenly seems a little dated. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 27, 2020

During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 25, 2020

PS

It’s not the reason you were hoping for. pic.twitter.com/yLpj74OQUc — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 16, 2020

READ MORE

Simply 13 times James Blunt was funniest on Twitter last year

Source @JamesBlunt