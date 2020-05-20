James Blunt’s doing a hospital radio show and Blunt made the joke before everyone else did

In an every changing world it’s reassuring to know that some things will never change. Like James Blunt on Twitter, for instance.

You may have seen the singer is doing a hospital radio show which will be broadcast to 170 hospitals around the country.

And if the entire nation was thinking of making the same joke, Blunt got there first. Well, pretty much.

Not the first time Blunt’s made us smile during this thing.

Source @JamesBlunt