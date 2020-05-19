“You can kick their balls, but you can’t touch them” – Covid safety talk fail of the week

As New York’s Nassau County issued guidelines on playing sports during the coronavirus crisis, the county spokesperson, Laura Curran, was clearly trying desperately hard not to stray into innuendo.

She failed.

Don’t touch other people’s balls — at least with your hands, is my new favorite rule. (H/T @leverageagency) pic.twitter.com/0RynwXZQET — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 17, 2020

A chyron writer obviously thought that was the crucial piece of advice.

She put up a great fight against laughing at her own gaffe, but it was to no avail – and she wasn’t the only one.

crying (also I am a child) pic.twitter.com/uHs2wLA1Jb — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) May 17, 2020

PE teacher problems when explaining rules of 90% of activities in Team Sports! If you need a laugh today. WATCH https://t.co/COWZm8hRzL — Tyler Rathke (@Coach_Rathke) May 17, 2020

We can totally see where Aric Cisneros was coming from with this reaction.

This is 1000% a Parks and Rec sketch. https://t.co/1gTidczcE8 — aric cisneros (@ariccisneros) May 17, 2020

via Gfycat

Source Darren Rovell Image @timjhogan