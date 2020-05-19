“You can kick their balls, but you can’t touch them” – Covid safety talk fail of the week

As New York’s Nassau County issued guidelines on playing sports during the coronavirus crisis, the county spokesperson, Laura Curran, was clearly trying desperately hard not to stray into innuendo.

She failed.

A chyron writer obviously thought that was the crucial piece of advice.

She put up a great fight against laughing at her own gaffe, but it was to no avail – and she wasn’t the only one.

We can totally see where Aric Cisneros was coming from with this reaction.

