Not the first time this sort of thing but happened, but it’s still a classic of its type.

‘When you order your girlfriend a personalised gin glass and get the option to add a note …’ writes @WrongJill who shared the picture on Twitter.

And then the lucky recipient who originally posted the picture on Facebook got in touch.

This is my glass 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hwI06ueyWV — Hayley ❤️ (@hayley57797) May 19, 2020

Is it? My friend sent it to me yesterday, it’s so funny. I’m sorry I didn’t credit you, I didn’t know. I will do — JillyWig (@WrongJill) May 19, 2020

It's OK 😁 best present ever. And to top it off the cards great too "Happy Birthday Harry" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/96TCNu9xzQ — Hayley ❤️ (@hayley57797) May 19, 2020

And it prompted people to share examples of something similar …

And this, surely best in class.

There was this Welsh road sign translation from 2008. The welsh says "I am not in the office at the moment. Send any work to be translated". pic.twitter.com/BCs3I1lxxa — Steve Tamburello (@thegreenman42) May 19, 2020

READ MORE

23 times the customer really wasn’t right and they’re very funny and occasionally far too relatable

Source @WrongJill