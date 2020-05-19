The further into this house listing you go, the weirder it gets
We doubt that many people are seriously considering moving house right now – unless they have to – but anyone in the Pittsburgh area could do a lot worse than to consider this hidden marvel.
It looks a little bland from the outside …
I just discovered the greatest house listing of all time. It starts out very unassuming and modest. pic.twitter.com/cCubUFd1k4
— Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter (@frazierapproves) May 18, 2020
But every step reveals some new wonder.
The lush garden with pool
Then, you see the yard and think “wow, that’s somewhat surprising“ pic.twitter.com/PLgPf03wPS
— Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter (@frazierapproves) May 18, 2020
The dated but unusual lounge
Then, you see the interior, and think well that’s not quite what I expected pic.twitter.com/RwjsusYaeR
— Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter (@frazierapproves) May 18, 2020
The spaceship dining room …wait, what?
Then, things start to escalate pic.twitter.com/RqMVzmLWmp
— Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter (@frazierapproves) May 18, 2020
Don’t forget the basement beach – obviously!
And before you know it, WHAT THEE FUCK IS HAPPENING HERE? pic.twitter.com/w3rGyQ7tZb
— Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter (@frazierapproves) May 18, 2020
And the price? $159,900, which is about £131,000. That might get you a cupboard in London.
And it’s yours for the low low https://t.co/VG8SkrVLJj
— Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter (@frazierapproves) May 18, 2020
Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter‘s post attracted a lot of attention, and comments like these.
The SF Fandom House. https://t.co/WmJgQXMe93
— Colleen Doran (@ColleenDoran) May 18, 2020
$150k for a spaceship with a pool seems reasonable.
— Jeff Reguilon (@jeffreguilon) May 18, 2020
I saw this picture and was like, "It's fine, seems okay. Just very–"
*clicks the other photos*
"WHAT"
"WHAT THE FUCK"
"IS THIS A SPACESHIP"
"WHY IS THERE SAND"
"WHAT IS THIS"
"I'VE LOST MY DAMN MIND" https://t.co/m3gxSWL6lS
— Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) May 18, 2020
I am SCREAMING. The rocketship cockpit did me IN. https://t.co/j4yVd24iRV
— Asia (@AsiaChloeBrown) May 18, 2020
Justis Mosqueda wasn’t that concerned with the spaceship aspect, or even the indoor beach.
The real story here is you can get a three bedroom with a pool for $160,000 in Pittsburgh??? https://t.co/Khe76nn2AY
— Justis Mosqueda (Day 69) (@JuMosq) May 18, 2020
For sale – house with pool and giant indoor kitty litter box.
