The further into this house listing you go, the weirder it gets

We doubt that many people are seriously considering moving house right now – unless they have to – but anyone in the Pittsburgh area could do a lot worse than to consider this hidden marvel.

It looks a little bland from the outside …

I just discovered the greatest house listing of all time. It starts out very unassuming and modest. pic.twitter.com/cCubUFd1k4 — Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter (@frazierapproves) May 18, 2020

But every step reveals some new wonder.

The lush garden with pool

Then, you see the yard and think “wow, that’s somewhat surprising“ pic.twitter.com/PLgPf03wPS — Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter (@frazierapproves) May 18, 2020

The dated but unusual lounge

Then, you see the interior, and think well that’s not quite what I expected pic.twitter.com/RwjsusYaeR — Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter (@frazierapproves) May 18, 2020

The spaceship dining room …wait, what?

Then, things start to escalate pic.twitter.com/RqMVzmLWmp — Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter (@frazierapproves) May 18, 2020

Don’t forget the basement beach – obviously!

And before you know it, WHAT THEE FUCK IS HAPPENING HERE? pic.twitter.com/w3rGyQ7tZb — Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter (@frazierapproves) May 18, 2020

And the price? $159,900, which is about £131,000. That might get you a cupboard in London.

And it’s yours for the low low https://t.co/VG8SkrVLJj — Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter (@frazierapproves) May 18, 2020

Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter‘s post attracted a lot of attention, and comments like these.

The SF Fandom House. https://t.co/WmJgQXMe93 — Colleen Doran (@ColleenDoran) May 18, 2020

$150k for a spaceship with a pool seems reasonable. — Jeff Reguilon (@jeffreguilon) May 18, 2020

I saw this picture and was like, "It's fine, seems okay. Just very–"

*clicks the other photos*

"WHAT"

"WHAT THE FUCK"

"IS THIS A SPACESHIP"

"WHY IS THERE SAND"

"WHAT IS THIS"

"I'VE LOST MY DAMN MIND" https://t.co/m3gxSWL6lS — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) May 18, 2020

I am SCREAMING. The rocketship cockpit did me IN. https://t.co/j4yVd24iRV — Asia (@AsiaChloeBrown) May 18, 2020

Justis Mosqueda wasn’t that concerned with the spaceship aspect, or even the indoor beach.

The real story here is you can get a three bedroom with a pool for $160,000 in Pittsburgh??? https://t.co/Khe76nn2AY — Justis Mosqueda (Day 69) (@JuMosq) May 18, 2020

For sale – house with pool and giant indoor kitty litter box.

