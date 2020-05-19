We’re grateful to the wonderful Angry People in Local Newspapers for sharing this reader’s letter which Dom Joly reckons is ‘surely the greatest letter ever sent to a newspaper?’

Here’s what @angrypiln said about it when they shared it on Twitter.

I have literally no idea what I’ve just read. pic.twitter.com/O6pAMGyNUP — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) November 15, 2019

And a few of the replies it prompted.

“I tried to conjure up an antidote”…. well you would, wouldn’t you? — Suellu (@suellu) November 15, 2019

The last few lines feel somehow profound. https://t.co/kjKqAcqJAW — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) November 15, 2019

Worth it just for “I was taken aback by three ducks”. — Matt Leys (@mattleys) November 15, 2019

I feel like is two separate anecdotes merged into one. — Stokesy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@SStokes81) November 15, 2019

This is incredible https://t.co/Nm8HLF6vxl — Matt Leys (@mattleys) November 15, 2019

And yet there is no rejoinder beneath saying ”didn’t happen mate” so, once again, local newspapers are better than Twitter — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) November 15, 2019

Surely the greatest letter ever sent to a newspaper? https://t.co/ZKzPo5lRzw — Dom Joly (@domjoly) November 15, 2019

I am prepared to believe that this is exactly how events unfolded. — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) November 15, 2019

Source @angrypiln H/T @DomJoly