‘Surely the greatest letter ever sent to a newspaper?’
We’re grateful to the wonderful Angry People in Local Newspapers for sharing this reader’s letter which Dom Joly reckons is ‘surely the greatest letter ever sent to a newspaper?’
Here’s what @angrypiln said about it when they shared it on Twitter.
I have literally no idea what I’ve just read. pic.twitter.com/O6pAMGyNUP
— Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) November 15, 2019
And a few of the replies it prompted.
“I tried to conjure up an antidote”…. well you would, wouldn’t you?
— Suellu (@suellu) November 15, 2019
The last few lines feel somehow profound. https://t.co/kjKqAcqJAW
— Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) November 15, 2019
Worth it just for “I was taken aback by three ducks”.
— Matt Leys (@mattleys) November 15, 2019
I feel like is two separate anecdotes merged into one.
— Stokesy 🏴🇪🇺 (@SStokes81) November 15, 2019
This is incredible https://t.co/Nm8HLF6vxl
— Matt Leys (@mattleys) November 15, 2019
And yet there is no rejoinder beneath saying ”didn’t happen mate” so, once again, local newspapers are better than Twitter
— Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) November 15, 2019
Surely the greatest letter ever sent to a newspaper? https://t.co/ZKzPo5lRzw
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) November 15, 2019
I am prepared to believe that this is exactly how events unfolded.
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) November 15, 2019
Source @angrypiln H/T @DomJoly