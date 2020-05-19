Priti Patel said she was ‘ending free movement to open Britain up to the world’ – only 5 responses you need

Here’s so-called home secretary Priti Patel telling everyone how she’s ‘opening Britain up to the world’.

She’s doing this by ending free movement, obviously.

She went on Twitter as the government’s controversial points-based immigration bill was voted through the House of Commons on Monday night. And these are the only 5 responses you need to that.

Oh, and this.

Fortunately, someone was around to fix it.


