Priti Patel said she was ‘ending free movement to open Britain up to the world’ – only 5 responses you need

Here’s so-called home secretary Priti Patel telling everyone how she’s ‘opening Britain up to the world’.

She’s doing this by ending free movement, obviously.

We’re ending free movement to open Britain up to the world. It will ensure people can come to our country based on what they have to offer, not where they come from. pic.twitter.com/cQbXvdIsYU — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) May 18, 2020

She went on Twitter as the government’s controversial points-based immigration bill was voted through the House of Commons on Monday night. And these are the only 5 responses you need to that.

Brits will be the only citizens of a Western European country unable to travel, work, study and retire freely across their own continent. The biggest retraction in freedoms in living memory. https://t.co/0o24YlBEgB — Seb Dance 🌹🇪🇺 (@SebDance) May 18, 2020

What you’ve also done, @pritipatel , is to end freedom of movement for UK passport holders across our continent. The citizens of 27 other countries, the great majority of Europeans, still retain it. That’s not something to fly our flag over in my book. https://t.co/lCp8FTCQKi — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) May 18, 2020

1) You’re not “Ending Free Movement”. Over 30 countries still have it. You’re just ending it for Brits. 2) Don’t dare imply that FM was any kind of discrimination. Under FM, countries are free to give non-EU citizens *more* rights than EU citizens. Our govt chose to give less. https://t.co/XgGyDTfEHe — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) May 18, 2020

New Private Eye out Wednesday in which I will try & probably fail to write anything as satirically perfect as “we’re ending free movement to open Britain up to the world” https://t.co/REq4uTah5b — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) May 18, 2020

"ending free movement to open Britain up to the world" War is Peace. Ignorance is Strength. https://t.co/VaLq6zacNm — Elinor Elliot (@ElliotElinor) May 18, 2020

Oh, and this.

How many of our NHS & care worker heroes will you be ‘sending home’ after this crisis, Home Secretary?

Will they include any of the many migrants who helped save the Prime Minister’s life? https://t.co/ucEeJoEehh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 18, 2020

Fortunately, someone was around to fix it.

I fixed it for you. Regards,

A skilled worker from the EU 🇪🇺 who quite enjoys the rights that FoM offers me. pic.twitter.com/zZ7VVLUiwF — Camilla Engelby 🏳️‍🌈🇩🇰🇪🇺🕯🌍🌳🐟 (@camillaengelby) May 18, 2020



