Nancy Pelosi’s ‘morbidly obese’ Donald Trump burn wins takedown of the day

As you may have seen by now, Donald Trump has revealed he has been taking anti-material drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus preventative, despite anyone who knows anything about this sort of thing warning against it.

And it prompted no end of wonderful responses. But the best burn – the very best burn – might have come courtesy of House speaker Nancy Pelosi. Watch this!

Don’t know about hydroxychloroquine but Trump’s going to have to take some medication to treat that burn.

Source @aravosis