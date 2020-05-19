Nancy Pelosi’s ‘morbidly obese’ Donald Trump burn wins takedown of the day

As you may have seen by now, Donald Trump has revealed he has been taking anti-material drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus preventative, despite anyone who knows anything about this sort of thing warning against it.

And it prompted no end of wonderful responses. But the best burn – the very best burn – might have come courtesy of House speaker Nancy Pelosi. Watch this!

Pelosi just called ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ “morbidly obese” on CNN. And she did it while expressing concern for his health. I can’t stop laughing. She’s so good at this. pic.twitter.com/3f7hKunA3V — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) May 19, 2020

Don’t know about hydroxychloroquine but Trump’s going to have to take some medication to treat that burn.

Nancy Pelosi just called Donald Trump "morbidly obese" and hot cocoa just shot out my nose when I heard it. pic.twitter.com/5gJKPh4wyr — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 19, 2020

Nancy Pelosi is a national treasure. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 19, 2020

The way @andersoncooper manages to not react to 'morbidly obese' is impressive. I mean, I *think* there's a flicker but he is stoic https://t.co/Yme7JUTrnV — Caroline Feraday (@CarolineFeraday) May 19, 2020

One day, I learn to strike as deftly as Obi Wan Pelosi. Until then, I am only her Padowan #morbidlyobese https://t.co/LtRwewp4dJ — Senator Scott Surovell (@ssurovell) May 19, 2020

I bet they're drawing straws for who has to tell him….#morbidlyobese pic.twitter.com/9eLXik4N0p — Lily Ella (@_Lilgoldman_) May 19, 2020

