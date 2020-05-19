People love that Lucy Worsley took the time to share this Viz letter

The letters to Viz magazine are always a treat but it’s not often the person they’re about (well, sort of) joins in. So people loved it when historian and TV presenter Lucy Worsley did this.

YES, COME ON, YOU CAN’T F**K AROUND WITH HISTORY LIKE THIS (with thanks to @slondonuk) pic.twitter.com/LnhbWxDk0C — Lucy Worsley (@Lucy_Worsley) May 18, 2020

Yes, you really can’t!

A worldwide lockdown and @Lucy_Worsley uses the 'f' word. I've seen everything now. — vicki pope (@vicki_pope) May 18, 2020

But with asterisks, I can’t believe @Lucy_Worsley has ever actually said it out loud, in anger, that anyone could hear. — richard playfoot (@richardplayfoo1) May 18, 2020

And it turned out some people aren’t entirely familiar with the Viz letters page.

Was the use of the language to fool people into thinking it wasn't you but some other Lucy Worsley — Mitch Raftery (@Mitchraf86) May 18, 2020

It's a spoof letter from a UK magazine called Viz. They have a readers' letter page that is made up. My fave was a guy complaining that the BBC said the Wimbledon tennis tournament was just around the corner. But when he went round the corner, all he saw was a dog being sick. — olo (@ilbastilportino) May 18, 2020

In short …

That's got to be the quote for the cover of the Blu-ray release! — Lisa P & Andrew T (@lisacartman) May 18, 2020

