Heritage Toronto may have erected the best historical plaque of all time

We had assumed there was a rule that historical plaques had to feature dull, dry text, but that certainly isn’t the case in Canada.

We have to thank Jon Weier for sharing this photo of a very different commemorative plaque from ‘Heritage Toronto’.

This is by far my favourite "historical plaque" ever. It is truly spectacular. pic.twitter.com/81CdK85O0D — Jon Weier (@jonweier) May 15, 2020

And a closer look.

That’s so meta, it’s plaqueception.

READ MORE

Finest memorial plaque you’ll see this week

Source Jon Weier Image Jon Weier