Heritage Toronto may have erected the best historical plaque of all time
We had assumed there was a rule that historical plaques had to feature dull, dry text, but that certainly isn’t the case in Canada.
We have to thank Jon Weier for sharing this photo of a very different commemorative plaque from ‘Heritage Toronto’.
This is by far my favourite "historical plaque" ever. It is truly spectacular. pic.twitter.com/81CdK85O0D
— Jon Weier (@jonweier) May 15, 2020
And a closer look.
That’s so meta, it’s plaqueception.
