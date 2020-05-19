The government claims the UK has had quarantine for travellers since 30th February – the 7 best takedowns

Listen to Jonathan Van Tam, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, address criticism that the UK does not yet put visitors from overseas into quarantine.

Jonathan Van Tam claiming quarantine for incoming travellers has been in place in UK since… the 30th February. A date which doesn't actually exist.pic.twitter.com/48LXKPLVTg — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 18, 2020

Yeah we definitely did that on the 30th of February. A date that… does not exist. Going to have to try that as a line in future 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZHMj4zJfWy — Jono 🌈 (@jonoread) May 18, 2020

“Hello, I’m Jonathan Van Tam, and I’m here to assure you that we definitely did a thing we almost certainly didn’t do, and if you don’t believe me, I have this memo from the eleventeenth of Augcembuary as proof.”pic.twitter.com/YMW6F115RT — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 18, 2020

“On the 30th of February” – you want me to trust these morons when it comes to telling me when my kids can go back to school?? Get the fuck outta here! 🤦🏽‍♂‍ pic.twitter.com/Z1EvadUJxA — TheDailyJungle (@JungleDaily) May 18, 2020

Somebody didn’t think today’s propaganda lies through properly. 30th of February? Must do better, Cummings et al. pic.twitter.com/PoEFiWCBsG — Kimberley 🌹 (@LeftWingKim) May 18, 2020

Jonathan Van Tam to Priti Patel: “I'll see your three hundred thousand, thirty four, nine hundred & seventy four thousand & raise you a 30th of February” These daily briefings are going well, aren't they?#wheresBoris #WhereIsBoris pic.twitter.com/5gslUq1U2s — NighSide (@NighSide) May 18, 2020

*Sees 30th of February trending* Me: I bet someone at today's Coronavirus briefing has come out with that nonsense. *Clicks into 30th of February topic* Me: I wish I had been wrong. pic.twitter.com/SPYR0D0orN — Laura N Way (@LauraNWay87) May 18, 2020

What are chances that the government's scientific experts could hold down a job in a laboratory doing cutting edge science? #PressBriefing — Britgirl's Tweets (@MarieAnnUK) May 18, 2020

WATCH: Home Secretary Priti Patel slipped up at today’s Downing Street briefing, saying the total number of #COVID19 tests conducted in the UK was “Three hundred thousand, thirty four, nine hundred and seventy four thousand”. pic.twitter.com/QAzcbVM7dW — PoliReview (@PoliReview) April 11, 2020

