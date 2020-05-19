8 favourite responses to Trump’s wild claim to be taking hydroxychloroquine

Against the advice of the White House Covid-19 response medics, Donald Trump has been urging people to take hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug also used for the treatment of rheumatic conditions, as a coronavirus preventative.

In fact, the FDA has specifically warned against taking the medication unless prescribed it, due to its serious side effects, which can be fatal.

Then this happened …

Aaron Rupar couldn’t help speculating on where it all might be leading.

He wasn’t the only one with something to say.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

As it’s highly unlikely that the President’s doctor would let him take hydroxychloroquine, we suspect Nick Pettigrew might be onto something.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Aaron Rupar @nci on Unsplash