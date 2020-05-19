8 favourite responses to Trump’s wild claim to be taking hydroxychloroquine

Against the advice of the White House Covid-19 response medics, Donald Trump has been urging people to take hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug also used for the treatment of rheumatic conditions, as a coronavirus preventative.

In fact, the FDA has specifically warned against taking the medication unless prescribed it, due to its serious side effects, which can be fatal.

Then this happened …

"I happen to be taking it … right now, yeah" — Trump claims he's taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug he's touted as a potential coronavirus treatment despite a lack of evidence that can lead to potentially fatal heart problems pic.twitter.com/zxiNxlyfEs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020

Aaron Rupar couldn’t help speculating on where it all might be leading.

We're a press conference or two away from Trump announcing he's mainlining bleach and getting sunlight treatments inside his body https://t.co/gfaRLj5Zog — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020

He wasn’t the only one with something to say.

he ran out of bleach — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 18, 2020

At least now we know “good presidenting” is not a side effect of hydroxychloroquine. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) May 18, 2020

If Sean Hannity isn't doing lines of hydroxychloroquine live on Fox News tonight then he is officially a MAGA-hating liberal cuck! — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) May 18, 2020

So let me get this right. A man who supports people not wearing masks and wants to reopen America is taking an experimental drug for a disease he doesn’t have and a doctor prescribed this and said it’s a good idea? Trump injecting Bleach is more believable. #Hydroxychloroquine — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 18, 2020

Trump pretending he took his fake miracle tonic is where he completes his transition from 20th century-style grifter to 19th century-style grifter — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) May 18, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine does not cure or prevent COVID-19 and may cause heart problems. But 40% of America will now pretend it does because The Idiot Alchemist is taking it. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 18, 2020

so basically the president of the United States is now hopped up on a cocktail of adderall, hydroxychloroquine and stupidity — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 18, 2020

First president to be assassinated by his own IQ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 18, 2020

As it’s highly unlikely that the President’s doctor would let him take hydroxychloroquine, we suspect Nick Pettigrew might be onto something.

They're probably just giving the dozy fucker Flinstones vitamins or Tic Tacs and telling him its Hydroxychloroquine. https://t.co/PvzTGeTMwH — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 18, 2020

