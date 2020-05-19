14 of the funniest gags, pics and observations about living with the new normal

The good news is that the UK has been quarantining visitors from overseas since a few months ago. The bad news is that they started doing it on 30th February.

This means that either the government is making up dates, or most of us missed out on a day’s pay and nobody told us.

The other good news is that people are still thinking of funny things to say about the new normal, in spite of it all. Here are some of those things.

The year is 2025, a sentient Zoom Quiz has just become prime minster. People are shocked when it soon becomes clear it is only interested in Zoom Quiz related policy. Everyone must now participate in 40 hours of quizzing a week to earn their Netflix access license. — Arena Flowers (@ArenaFlowers) May 17, 2020

People who haven’t gained weight during quarantine are psychopaths. — (@Love_bug1016) May 17, 2020

As a loss of taste is now officially a coronavirus symptom, be aware of anyone close to you who suddenly shows an interest in buying a pair of Crocs. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) May 18, 2020

Ok I’m going to personally chuck in 30 quids worth of Woolworths vouchers to anyone who sorts this corona shite out. — Joe Wilkinson (@gillinghamjoe) May 17, 2020

I am very much enjoying the new British tradition of going to the park for a walk and commenting anxiously about how many people have gone to the park for a walk. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 18, 2020

What if the real red pill was the bleach we drank along the way? — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) May 17, 2020

