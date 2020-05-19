A family went to the beach and was shocked by all the people on the beach – 5 favourite responses

There’s been no shortage of moments that have had us shouting at the telly during the pandemic, most of them caused by people in positions of so-called power.

Not always, though. Sometimes there are moments like this, a family which travelled to the seaside for the day and shocked – shocked I say – to see that other people had also come to the beach.

I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2 — Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020

And these 5 responses pretty much nail it.

I was about gobsmacked at her utter lack of self-awareness. 🤦‍♀️ — Katherine Mendelsohn 🕷️🐟 (@Katheri48033429) May 17, 2020

How dare other people go to the beach when she had plans to with her family 😫 — Jason H (@brothheed) May 17, 2020

Woman finds herself annoying. pic.twitter.com/Q1kDNiSk2w — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) May 19, 2020

When you ring home to say I'll be late as I'm in a traffic jam. You're not just in it, you are it. https://t.co/wewzxXUIBn — Sgt S. (@Sgt__S) May 18, 2020

Sorry Peacock family, I live a five minute walk from the beach where I live, drop me a dm next time you want to come visit and I’ll drive the 1.5 hours to your house just to even things up. — Jules M (@julesm2211) May 17, 2020

To conclude, this.

😭😭😭😭this is what were up against ffs 🤣🤣🤨🤨 https://t.co/7PybTRYcwS — Sam Gowland (@SamGowland123) May 18, 2020

Also this …

I am glad you tweeted this I thought I imagined it. — Gill (@Gillybean1961) May 17, 2020

