“Why did Boris Johnson cross the road?” – our 19 favourite responses

Composer Nick Harvey, who is no stranger to a killer punchline himself, asked Twitter to finish a joke for him.

Punchline please. Why did Boris Johnson cross the road? — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) May 16, 2020

People stepped up, and these 19 were the funniest we’ve seen so far.

1.

The thing about crossing roads is that we've been crossing roads for years, we've always supported crossing roads, roads are important and we would like to pay tribute to our roads during this hard time — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 16, 2020

2.

White privilege. — Rufus Hound 🌨 (@RufusHound) May 16, 2020

3.

because, and I can't stress this enough that I by which I mean we are, indeed, many many times are phwaar woof I think we,, this fine body of historical nay…….. — ᗩᒪᗩᑎ (@crowbloke) May 16, 2020

4.

Because he'd seen a speedy cormorant on the other side. Which was disappointing, as he was hoping for a quick shag — David Lloyd (@dave_backwell) May 16, 2020

5.

To pretend he'd been on that side all along. https://t.co/AbDgpFSdKL — Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) May 16, 2020

6.

Someone was coming towards him pushing a pram, and he thought he recognised the mother. — Beau(cial distancing) (@DrBeauBeaumont) May 16, 2020

7.

Didn't have much choice stuck on a zip wire https://t.co/e37upZPH6p — Güero (@ChrisPen2530) May 16, 2020

8.

To get someone's wife pregnant & drink a pint of brandy then kill some poor people then arrange to have someone beaten up then drink a yard of whisky then shoot an animal then take a bribe then write two articles with opposing viewpoints to hedge his bets to get to the other side https://t.co/JCsBtIsoXQ — David Carter (@itsdavidcarter) May 16, 2020

9.

So he could prove that he too could "Stay Alert" — Brian Curtis (@evokepotential) May 16, 2020

10.