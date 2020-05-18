This woman made a brilliant art gallery especially for her cat and no detail was left out

They say that lockdown brings out the creativity in everyone (well, not everyone) and it’s certainly true of this woman who did this for her cat.

A homemade art gallery especially for her beloved pet and it’s brilliant.

‘Week 8 of lockdown: My girlfriend made an art gallery for our cat,’ said @LittleLostLad over on Twitter.

No wonder it went so viral. The level of detail was second to none.

And just some of the things people were saying about it.

And here they are.

Lots more of them can be found here …

Source @LittleLostLad