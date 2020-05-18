This woman made a brilliant art gallery especially for her cat and no detail was left out

They say that lockdown brings out the creativity in everyone (well, not everyone) and it’s certainly true of this woman who did this for her cat.

A homemade art gallery especially for her beloved pet and it’s brilliant.

‘Week 8 of lockdown: My girlfriend made an art gallery for our cat,’ said @LittleLostLad over on Twitter.

No wonder it went so viral. The level of detail was second to none.

And just some of the things people were saying about it.

I love that the cat is really into it. — Jan Ravens (@thatjanravens) May 15, 2020

That’s what I said to my sister. Such a cultured cat — Luke Kempner (@LukeKempner) May 15, 2020

Amazing! I love it! I went out of town once and my friend made me these when I came back. pic.twitter.com/OxvFOhkDUV — Matt (@eveningclasses) May 15, 2020

Excellent work 👏🏼👏🏼! My husband and our cat Malcolm recreated one of your pictures! pic.twitter.com/rdNr5mzG6i — Kerry in Limavady (@kerryinlimavady) May 15, 2020

And here they are.

Lots more of them can be found here …

For plenty more cat content: https://t.co/Ynyu7Jt3rp — Jake Lambert (@LittleLostLad) May 16, 2020

Source @LittleLostLad