This takedown of someone who doubted the worth of wearing a mask is a thing of brutal beauty

Early contender for takedown of the week is this response to someone who doubted the worth of wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In particular they were sceptical of the official advice from the CDC, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in the US.

And it went like this.

Brutally – and beautifully – done.

‘Best one I’ve seen in here in fucking ages. Breathing Dunning-Kruger graph??? Holy shit, I’m stealing that!’ BobbitTheDog ‘Intelligent people realize when they are out of their depth of experience, and defer to experts in those times … This is not one of those people.’ senor_steez

READ MORE

Just a brutal Covid-19 takedown for anyone thinking of asking something similar

Source Reddit u/TheJedibugs