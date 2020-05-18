This American restaurant is using inflatable dolls to ensure people social distance and it’s a bit of a jaw-dropper

You might have seen the German cafe which helped make sure its customers social distance by asking them to wear these.

Oh my god, this is amazing. A German cafe is making people wear swimming pool noodles as hats to enforce social distancing. Pic via Cafe & Konditorei Rothe on Facebook https://t.co/fMgqgbTdt6 pic.twitter.com/ds0whysqqi — Katy Lee (@kjalee) May 14, 2020

This restaurant in South Carolina took a different approach to the same problem by using inflatable dolls, report the good people of @nowthisnews.

And we’re still trying to figure out which one’s the more bizarre.

This South Carolina restaurant is enforcing physical distancing guidelines by placing inflatable dolls at some of its tables 👀 pic.twitter.com/LyJSAu92zS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 18, 2020

‘It’s a concept that’s not frightening to people …’

No, not creepy at all in any way whatsoever.

