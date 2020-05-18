“Teaching celebrities – Maths edition” goes about as well as you’d expect

Genuine Year 1 teacher, Jordan Firth, is one of the many who have been providing support for desperate parents via BBC’s Bitesize lessons, but this is one the grown-ups can enjoy for themselves.

In these – for now, at least – times of online lessons, just what might it be like to try and teach Maths to celebrities? Like this:

Teaching Celebrities | Maths Edition: pic.twitter.com/Q9dnnUuzPk — Mr Firth (@MisterFirth) May 17, 2020

The post has rightly been getting a lot of love.

You are a genius and it could not have been complete without Priti Patel's number crunching🤣👏👏👏So funny lol — ALLBLACK (@ALLBLACK666) May 17, 2020

Best thing on Twitter today. Should go viral. — Charles Fillingham (@FHSheadmaster) May 17, 2020

Great fun. Guaranteed to take your mind off worries about government guidance. https://t.co/pacNsCR86k — John Cosgrove (@johncosgrove405) May 17, 2020

It isn’t the first time Mister Firth has posted a video that would go right over the heads of his usual audience, and here’s one of our previous favourites.

If teachers spoke like politicians: pic.twitter.com/WZKjPQsPoi — Mr Firth (@MisterFirth) May 1, 2020

Source Mister Firth Image Mister Firth