“Teaching celebrities – Maths edition” goes about as well as you’d expect

Genuine Year 1 teacher, Jordan Firth, is one of the many who have been providing support for desperate parents via BBC’s Bitesize lessons, but this is one the grown-ups can enjoy for themselves.

In these – for now, at least – times of online lessons, just what might it be like to try and teach Maths to celebrities? Like this:

The post has rightly been getting a lot of love.

It isn’t the first time Mister Firth has posted a video that would go right over the heads of his usual audience, and here’s one of our previous favourites.

