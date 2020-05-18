“Teaching celebrities – Maths edition” goes about as well as you’d expect
Genuine Year 1 teacher, Jordan Firth, is one of the many who have been providing support for desperate parents via BBC’s Bitesize lessons, but this is one the grown-ups can enjoy for themselves.
In these – for now, at least – times of online lessons, just what might it be like to try and teach Maths to celebrities? Like this:
Teaching Celebrities | Maths Edition: pic.twitter.com/Q9dnnUuzPk
The post has rightly been getting a lot of love.
You are a genius and it could not have been complete without Priti Patel's number crunching🤣👏👏👏So funny lol
Best thing on Twitter today. Should go viral.
Great fun. Guaranteed to take your mind off worries about government guidance. https://t.co/pacNsCR86k
It isn’t the first time Mister Firth has posted a video that would go right over the heads of his usual audience, and here’s one of our previous favourites.
If teachers spoke like politicians: pic.twitter.com/WZKjPQsPoi
A maths teacher took issue with this social distancing sign and turned it into a lesson for pupils
