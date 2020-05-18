Sarah Michelle Gellar posted this on Instragram and surely speaks for us all

Rarely has a Hollywood actress spoken so accurately and concisely not just for the country but the entire planet.

It’s Sarah Michelle Gellar who posted this on Instagram.

‘Gotta respect a person in showbiz who got married, had some kids, and (as far as this layman knows) is still a stable functional part of society with little to no tabloid presence.’ arcticocean84

READ MORE

Kate Beckinsale grooming her grumpy looking cat is the content we all need right now

Source Reddit u/Sleeeepy_Hollow