Sarah Michelle Gellar posted this on Instragram and surely speaks for us all
Rarely has a Hollywood actress spoken so accurately and concisely not just for the country but the entire planet.
It’s Sarah Michelle Gellar who posted this on Instagram.
‘Gotta respect a person in showbiz who got married, had some kids, and (as far as this layman knows) is still a stable functional part of society with little to no tabloid presence.’ arcticocean84
READ MORE
Kate Beckinsale grooming her grumpy looking cat is the content we all need right now
Source Reddit u/Sleeeepy_Hollow