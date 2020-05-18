People love this home video made by tenants forced to leave their rented flat

This must be absolutely the worst time to be forced to leave your rented home. But what kind of letting agent would also ask the departing tenants to make a video of the flat?

Except actor and producer @sandybatchelor had absolutely the best response. He did this.

Bloody brilliant.

And just in case you were wondering …

Source @sandybatchelor