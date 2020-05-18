People love this home video made by tenants forced to leave their rented flat

This must be absolutely the worst time to be forced to leave your rented home. But what kind of letting agent would also ask the departing tenants to make a video of the flat?

Except actor and producer @sandybatchelor had absolutely the best response. He did this.

Our letting agent asked us to make a video of the flat we are basically being forced out of. I wish them the very best of luck. pic.twitter.com/h3fcOw657w — Sandy Batchelor (@sandybatchelor) May 17, 2020

Bloody brilliant.

I believe you’ve been told this a thousand times but this is glorious — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 17, 2020

Everything in this video is perfect. pic.twitter.com/xyU1wyCDoR — Simon Hunt (@Simian01) May 17, 2020

this is fucking ICONIC!!! also, fuck these people. I hope you get a lovely place soon with no fucking damp, rats or shit doors. — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) May 17, 2020

I’m so sorry that this has happened to you, if there is anything practical people can do to help let us know! X — Sara Pascoe (@sarapascoe) May 17, 2020

Digging up the plants is a supreme act of spite and bitterness. You sir have my unending admiration! pic.twitter.com/di2N2o3HJA — Don O'Meara (@don_o_meara) May 17, 2020

And just in case you were wondering …

It’s all true! This from the beginning of December! pic.twitter.com/0IXanccbz0 — Sandy Batchelor (@sandybatchelor) May 17, 2020

You can follow @sandybatchelor on Twitter here.

READ MORE

This house for sale in Cork, Ireland has gone viral because the neighbour’s garden is something else

Source @sandybatchelor