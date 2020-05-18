Nigel Farage claimed that Britain is being invaded – the only 7 takedowns you need

Nigel Farage has been rebuked by the police, recently, for going to Dover to make alarmist videos about immigration.

It hasn’t done any good, because he keeps heading down to the port with his binoculars and a camera operator.

He updated people via Twitter on Saturday night.

Like all good dog whistles, it got some disturbing responses, such as “I’m sorry but if the authorities can’t stop this then I feel the men of England will have to.“, but it also earned Farage some considerable mockery.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Shappi Khorsandi had a suggestion for a better way of reacting to people coming to the UK for help.

There’s a first time for everything.

