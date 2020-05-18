Nigel Farage claimed that Britain is being invaded – the only 7 takedowns you need

Nigel Farage has been rebuked by the police, recently, for going to Dover to make alarmist videos about immigration.

It hasn’t done any good, because he keeps heading down to the port with his binoculars and a camera operator.

He updated people via Twitter on Saturday night.

Over 100 migrants illegally entered the UK by small boat today. The invasion is on. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 16, 2020

Like all good dog whistles, it got some disturbing responses, such as “I’m sorry but if the authorities can’t stop this then I feel the men of England will have to.“, but it also earned Farage some considerable mockery.

1.

The “Invasion” . Never make a war movie https://t.co/eUeRtx3fyl — Seann Walsh (@seannwalsh) May 17, 2020

2.

Well I did Nazi this coming… https://t.co/1BBkyleHNf — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) May 16, 2020

3.

I'm not great at maths. Can someone tell me if – 34,466 + 100 equals an unmanageable population explosion? https://t.co/nqzQI2BFxa — Ghostface Kafka (36 Chambers) (@TheKafkaDude) May 17, 2020

4.

Well what is it Nige? A small boat or an invasion? Can't be both. https://t.co/KHoGJky4oM — Brexile In Berlin (@BrexileInBerlin) May 17, 2020

5.

6.

My God! They might pick our fruit. — nick revell (@TheNickRevell) May 17, 2020

7.

This isn't 1066 mate, people can't just arrive on a boat and take over the country. https://t.co/xDTMpNLdMS — ハンナ Maollennial ⚢⚧ (@tasmosunt) May 17, 2020

Shappi Khorsandi had a suggestion for a better way of reacting to people coming to the UK for help.

Did they? Maybe fetch some blankets and some of your old yellow trousers? Once they are warm, dry and fed, maybe chat to them? Will help with their English and making new English friends means they can assimilate into our culture faster. Just try not be a shocking cunt to them. https://t.co/QyMM2kIw8O — Shappi Khorsandi5667753324777 (@ShappiKhorsandi) May 17, 2020

There’s a first time for everything.

READ MORE

The police warned Nigel Farage about non-essential travel and he wasn’t a happy bunny

Source Nigel Farage Image Nigel Farage