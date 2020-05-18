The Mail brayed about Keir Starmer’s field and made asses of themselves – 15 favourite reactions

As it’s such a slow time for news at the moment, with no pandemics or anything to write about, the Mail on Sunday decided to have a pop at the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer.

This is why he owns the field …

“A spokesman for Starmer said: “Keir purchased this field for his late disabled mother. The field was used to house donkeys that Keir’s parents rescued and cared for. After Keir’s mother lost her ability to walk, the field still allowed her to watch the donkeys from her home.”” https://t.co/cKpX1XJVyM — Thomas Colson (@tpgcolson) May 16, 2020

Absolutely shocking behaviour, we know. How dare a QC have money and use it so his parents can rehouse donkeys. What is the world coming to?

The article went down as well as you’d expect.

1.

"And, and, if NASA came along and built a rocket site on it, it would be worth UP TO BILLIONS!!!

Well, no, they haven't actually approached the Labour leader about a rocket base… but they COULD. HYPOCRITE!" https://t.co/60vOK3omby — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) May 16, 2020

2.

Many thousands dying as an incompetent government desperately tries to cover their own tracks and the Mail on Sunday are focusing on the real issues of “man owns field” https://t.co/g6GtvZ2yRu — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 16, 2020

3.

Just imagine if he was a serial liar, refused to disclose how many children he had and was repeatedly unfaithful https://t.co/CnbN69rUMm — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) May 16, 2020

4.

THIS TWEET COULD BE WORTH UP TO £10M! https://t.co/lXGt5pa1JB — Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT NOW!' (@greg_jenner) May 16, 2020

5.

can’t believe Sir Keir Starmer QC may have wealth, I may never recover from this one pals — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 16, 2020

6.

Struggling to think of any act that would run better with the British people than buying your mum a donkey sanctuary. — Paul Lay (@_paullay) May 17, 2020

7.

If Starmer was a serial killer then his field could hold *hundreds* of bodies.

Not suggesting that he is, but it makes you wonder, doesn't it? — Andrew R (@ExcelPope) May 17, 2020

8.