The Mail brayed about Keir Starmer’s field and made asses of themselves – 15 favourite reactions

As it’s such a slow time for news at the moment, with no pandemics or anything to write about, the Mail on Sunday decided to have a pop at the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer.

This is why he owns the field …

Absolutely shocking behaviour, we know. How dare a QC have money and use it so his parents can rehouse donkeys. What is the world coming to?

The article went down as well as you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2