Lilly Wachowski had the best response to Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump’s Matrix reference

The alt-right is very fond of telling people to “take the red pill”.

It refers to the choice given to the main protagonist of the Wachowskis’ sci-fi classic, The Matrix, when he can take the red pill and know the awful truth, or take the blue pill and remain in blissful ignorance.

The alt-right’s “awful truth” includes such things as “5G causes coronavirus” or “the Sandy Hook massacre didn’t happen”.

With that knowledge, it’s easy to see why a lot of people were disturbed at this tweet from tech billionaire, Elon Musk.

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

This summed up a lot of people’s concerns.

Oh cool, a narcissistic billionaire with a massive following validating batshit crazy conspiracy theories. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) May 17, 2020

However, there were many who welcomed the implicit support for the conspiracy theorists, including one very famous name.

Twitter went into meltdown.

If you don’t get the dog whistles Ivanka and Elon are playfully amplifying here, you’ve learned nothing the last few years. And, of course next will come them playing the victim role for being called out for it. https://t.co/aI3oGZT6pp — Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) May 17, 2020

Murder Hornets, take me I'm yours pic.twitter.com/cnQ8LsP3cV — Jason (@longwall26) May 17, 2020

All you need to know about Red Pill culture in one tweet. https://t.co/MxgIDCp2vL — Victoria Brownworth #PutYourMaskOnNOW (@VABVOX) May 18, 2020

But co-writer and director of The Matrix, Lilly Wachowski, had her own reaction to add to that of Ivanka Trump –

Fuck both of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020

If anybody has the right to pass that judgement, it’s definitely her.

The Twitter meltdown ramped up considerably.

Peak film twitter right here. pic.twitter.com/40lzctg9Ge — Josh Goldbloom (@cinepocalypse) May 17, 2020

Great moments in twitter pic.twitter.com/IiptgX3yWY — Brian Hiatt (@hiattb) May 17, 2020

This is why Twitter is the truth. https://t.co/mpWZopcm8B — Andy Lang (@HRH_Duke_of_Url) May 17, 2020

We thought this description from Sam Thielman captured the moment.

Absolute all-time NBA Jam-style flaming half-court megadunk https://t.co/VfTpTdgiab — Sam Thielman (@samthielman) May 18, 2020

That’s The One.

