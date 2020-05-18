Lilly Wachowski had the best response to Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump’s Matrix reference

The alt-right is very fond of telling people to “take the red pill”.

It refers to the choice given to the main protagonist of the Wachowskis’ sci-fi classic, The Matrix, when he can take the red pill and know the awful truth, or take the blue pill and remain in blissful ignorance.

The alt-right’s “awful truth” includes such things as “5G causes coronavirus” or “the Sandy Hook massacre didn’t happen”.

With that knowledge, it’s easy to see why a lot of people were disturbed at this tweet from tech billionaire, Elon Musk.

This summed up a lot of people’s concerns.

However, there were many who welcomed the implicit support for the conspiracy theorists, including one very famous name.

Twitter went into meltdown.

But co-writer and director of The Matrix, Lilly Wachowski, had her own reaction to add to that of Ivanka Trump –

If anybody has the right to pass that judgement, it’s definitely her.

The Twitter meltdown ramped up considerably.

We thought this description from Sam Thielman captured the moment.

That’s The One.

