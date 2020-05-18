Kate Beckinsale grooming her grumpy looking cat is the content we all need right now
Just the escape we needed from the outside world right now, a rather fabulous video from Kate Beckinsale’s Instagram of the actress grooming her grumpy – very grumpy – looking cat.
It went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.
Kate Beckinsale's videos with her very patient, grumpy looking cat is one of my favourite things about instagram pic.twitter.com/qhC2WrGwbN
— Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) May 17, 2020
That face!
And there’s more, this time with a soothing hairdryer noise which is in danger of sending us to …
Like, every video with Kate Beckinsale's cat has this expression like, "I love this, and I'm furious about that" pic.twitter.com/w53VwtqxFY
— Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) May 17, 2020
That’s a special kind of cat.
I. Can't. Stop. Laughing. pic.twitter.com/RajnZaaoVM
— Olivia still has hope (@OliviaMHope) May 17, 2020
I refuse to believe this is a cat. Cats do not do this. They are genetically programmed specifically not to do this.
— Dansk404 (@CrispyFloyd) May 17, 2020
She must have the most patient cat ever born. Even wrapped in a towel my cat would have taken my entire arm off one scratch at a time.
— Caryn Downing (@gamermom742) May 17, 2020
"I love this. DAMN YOU. A CURSE ON YOUR CHILDREN." pic.twitter.com/UzuYxU8W6U
— Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) May 17, 2020
But what if …
This cat is plotting Kate Beckinsale's slow, painful death https://t.co/8w85wplpgM
— Kate Socialising Distantly Bevan (@katebevan) May 17, 2020
Source @_ElizabethMay