Kate Beckinsale grooming her grumpy looking cat is the content we all need right now

Just the escape we needed from the outside world right now, a rather fabulous video from Kate Beckinsale’s Instagram of the actress grooming her grumpy – very grumpy – looking cat.

It went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Kate Beckinsale's videos with her very patient, grumpy looking cat is one of my favourite things about instagram pic.twitter.com/qhC2WrGwbN — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) May 17, 2020

That face!

And there’s more, this time with a soothing hairdryer noise which is in danger of sending us to …

Like, every video with Kate Beckinsale's cat has this expression like, "I love this, and I'm furious about that" pic.twitter.com/w53VwtqxFY — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) May 17, 2020

That’s a special kind of cat.

I refuse to believe this is a cat. Cats do not do this. They are genetically programmed specifically not to do this. — Dansk404 (@CrispyFloyd) May 17, 2020

She must have the most patient cat ever born. Even wrapped in a towel my cat would have taken my entire arm off one scratch at a time. — Caryn Downing (@gamermom742) May 17, 2020

"I love this. DAMN YOU. A CURSE ON YOUR CHILDREN." pic.twitter.com/UzuYxU8W6U — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) May 17, 2020

But what if …

This cat is plotting Kate Beckinsale's slow, painful death https://t.co/8w85wplpgM — Kate Socialising Distantly Bevan (@katebevan) May 17, 2020

READ MORE

Kate Beckinsale shared her encounter with Harvey Weinstein and it’s horrific

Source @_ElizabethMay