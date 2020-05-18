18 of the funniest posts we’ve seen about living in a pandemic
Are you staying alert? Have you spotted any suspicious viruses in your area? Keep your senses honed by reading people’s funny tweets about it all.
1.
Am I allowed to meet someone in a park who can give me a filling.
— KatieCurtis (@KatieCurtis) May 14, 2020
2.
After I went to Costco this morning, they updated their policy to "You can't wear JUST a mask."
— Just Bill (@WilliamAder) May 9, 2020
3.
One of the local tennis coaches is taking extreme hygiene measures. pic.twitter.com/0sEop3mynr
— Jane Casey (@JaneCaseyAuthor) May 15, 2020
4.
It's interesting, I have drunk very little booze during lockdown as I've never really enjoyed drinking by myself. This evening, however, I've had a few gin & tonics. I thought they might have a big impact on me, but I'm not drunk at all you're my best mate.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 17, 2020
5.
What a time to be partly alive.
— Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) May 15, 2020
6.
Fun way to discover your parents run the BBC website. pic.twitter.com/KBNp7Ey79f
— Sarah Bennetto (@sarahbennetto) May 15, 2020
7.
Giving the kids a packet of stickers to play with while you have video meeting. Would not recommend.
3/10 pic.twitter.com/OSPVvG3n6w
— Paul (@bingowings14) May 16, 2020
8.
As worrying pictures from London suggest life has returned to normal just days after lockdown announcement, govt updates slogan: pic.twitter.com/eYCCrbbvOK
— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 13, 2020
9.
Great to see geese uphold the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/AErYoCW0tG
— Paul Blanchard (@paulwrblanchard) May 16, 2020