Just 21 nice things to try and brighten up your day
In a world that’s still full of uncertainty, there’s one thing you can rely on each week – our round-up to try and cheer you up. So here are some nice things we’ve seen this week to hopefully brighten up your day.
Stay safe.
1.
I was taking a picture through my window and this happened. pic.twitter.com/j8yiyNjQu0
— Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) May 10, 2020
2.
Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020
3.
A perfectionist pic.twitter.com/ZCJpCiUKQT
— Stefan Plattner (@splattne) May 10, 2020
4.
She made friends with an avocado pic.twitter.com/p4EBB5rWsB
— bug (@crevicedwelling) May 11, 2020
5.
So my possum living in the grill had babies pic.twitter.com/Jc5iDkhmL3
— Cat Cozzi (@cozzi_cat) May 4, 2019
6.
And in good news that makes up for everything, in Costa Rica they’ve discovered a frog that looks more like Kermit than any other frog. pic.twitter.com/c1LlIbKxjO
— Conrad Brunstrom (@conbrunstrom) May 12, 2020
7.
This… pic.twitter.com/5HaToJxlrI
— (@ldn_gaz) May 10, 2020
8.
sometimes tiktok is good pic.twitter.com/A37aYQyiPi
— (@shrimpbinch) May 12, 2020
9.
my wife witnessed a miracle today & yelled across the house with an urgency that had me sprinting. I thought something terrible had happened but when i came into the kitchen she said: Look… pic.twitter.com/KHw0XsQLJU
— Matthew Burnside (@MatthewBurnsid7) May 12, 2020
Suddenly, the sliding door burst open violently, and without warning… pic.twitter.com/qeKASm0b5t
— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) May 14, 2020