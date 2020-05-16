Just 21 nice things to try and brighten up your day

In a world that’s still full of uncertainty, there’s one thing you can rely on each week – our round-up to try and cheer you up. So here are some nice things we’ve seen this week to hopefully brighten up your day.

Stay safe.

1. I was taking a picture through my window and this happened. pic.twitter.com/j8yiyNjQu0 — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) May 10, 2020

2. Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020

4. She made friends with an avocado pic.twitter.com/p4EBB5rWsB — bug (@crevicedwelling) May 11, 2020

5. So my possum living in the grill had babies pic.twitter.com/Jc5iDkhmL3 — Cat Cozzi (@cozzi_cat) May 4, 2019

6. And in good news that makes up for everything, in Costa Rica they’ve discovered a frog that looks more like Kermit than any other frog. pic.twitter.com/c1LlIbKxjO — Conrad Brunstrom (@conbrunstrom) May 12, 2020

9. my wife witnessed a miracle today & yelled across the house with an urgency that had me sprinting. I thought something terrible had happened but when i came into the kitchen she said: Look… pic.twitter.com/KHw0XsQLJU — Matthew Burnside (@MatthewBurnsid7) May 12, 2020