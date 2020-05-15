Trump’s weird take on testing has had the perfect lip-synch treatment

Donald Trump has decided that it isn’t the amount of cases a country has that matters, but whether or not they know about them.

from Barack Obama GIFs via Gfycat

His nonsensical claim has fallen under the scrutiny of comedian Sarah Cooper, who has been smashing her Trump lip-synchs right out of the park.

How to more cases than anybody in the world pic.twitter.com/VA9bPJiQ6i — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 15, 2020

We can’t say fairer than this:

Source Sarah Cooper Image MSNBC , Sarah Cooper