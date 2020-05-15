Trump’s weird take on testing has had the perfect lip-synch treatment
Donald Trump has decided that it isn’t the amount of cases a country has that matters, but whether or not they know about them.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2020
His nonsensical claim has fallen under the scrutiny of comedian Sarah Cooper, who has been smashing her Trump lip-synchs right out of the park.
How to more cases than anybody in the world pic.twitter.com/VA9bPJiQ6i
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 15, 2020
We can’t say fairer than this:
Brilliant as always. https://t.co/zzHe8DUZhP
— Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) May 15, 2020
