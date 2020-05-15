The mounting fury of this person demanding a portrait for free is quite the draw

Choosing beggar of the week is this person who really wanted a portrait for free and got really, really angry when the artist (initially) refused.

‘Guy demands an artist draw a portrait of him and his wife for free and threatens to report the artist to the police if they don’t. The artist decides to humour them,’ says u/unnaturalorder over on Reddit.

I hope he knows that it’s not Illegal to sell drawings …’ mimimercury

‘IF YOU ARE NOT REGISTERED’ imhereforthevotes

Source Reddit u/unnaturalorder