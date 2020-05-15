Take your mind off the fatigue of staying in and fear of going out with these 16 lockdown laughs

How’s everybody getting on? Hands up if you’ve snapped and cut your own hair/built yourself a den under the stairs/eaten everything from the food delivery in five hours flat.

Remember, it won’t always be like this, and when you get out into the world – if you aren’t already – you’re going to need that sense of humour, so here’s something to help with that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2