Take your mind off the fatigue of staying in and fear of going out with these 16 lockdown laughs

How’s everybody getting on? Hands up if you’ve snapped and cut your own hair/built yourself a den under the stairs/eaten everything from the food delivery in five hours flat.

Remember, it won’t always be like this, and when you get out into the world – if you aren’t already – you’re going to need that sense of humour, so here’s something to help with that.

1.

[1st day of homeschooling]

Me: You start at 9 & finish at 3, lunch will be 45 minutes & I'll check your work at the end of each day! [Homeschooling now]

Me: Just play Fortnite, if you get hungry there's some stilton in the fridge. I'm too fucking drunk to care — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 14, 2020

2.

3.

The new walk of shame is accidentally walking the wrong way down the one-way grocery store aisle with an overpriced package of toilet paper in your arms. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) May 13, 2020

4.

Alien, except it's just me bursting out of my pandemic pants — Jude D (@heyitsJudeD) May 14, 2020

5.

It couldn't really be simpler. You can meet up with girls who are boys, who like boys to be girls, who do boys like they're girls, who do girls like they're boys, always should be someone you really love. And always stay two metres apart. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 11, 2020

6.

"Yeah we can play Tennis and Golf again isn't that great? And my cleaner and nanny can come back to work! So good to see the country getting back to normal!" pic.twitter.com/4MvLYTLRnj — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 14, 2020

7.

'Tell me again grandad, how did they defeat the coronavirus?'

'Well child, we were all surprised when it turned out the best vaccine was a complete disregard for low paid workers rights or safety & the virus just thought it was too easy so lost the want to try.' — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 13, 2020

8.