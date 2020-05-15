This information about an eco-friendly burial option wasn’t as useful as it first seemed

Funny tweeter, Sir Michael, had some important information about an unusual burial option – but it wasn’t the information these Facebookers were looking for.

I would NOT recommend this option of burial 👎 pic.twitter.com/0tZPbr4oYQ — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) May 13, 2020

It did say it turns your loved ones into trees. His wholesome trolling delighted Twitter even more than it had irritated Facebook.

Oh God this made me laugh. https://t.co/ETQeQVPzho — Toby Whithouse (@TobyWhithouse) May 14, 2020

I've read this about fifty times now, and not once has it not completely broken me… 🤦‍♂‍😂😂😂 https://t.co/vsDiQ1rme4 — Reverse Leg Sweep (@reverselegsweep) May 14, 2020

Look, I know you guys aren't here for my sense of humour, but this is art. There is no other word for it. There is also a lot of similar art on this timeline if you are bored in lockdown. https://t.co/F0vfNOX8lj — Tim Behrens (@behrenstimb) May 14, 2020

There were important questions.

This one.

What did ye call the tree ? — Mark Corboy 🇮🇪🇳🇬 (@corboymarcus) May 13, 2020

Brian — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) May 13, 2020

And this.

Is this your grand dad? pic.twitter.com/2g8u7Mob2m — banojyotsna (@banojyotsna) May 14, 2020

No, Grandad's knee is a little lower — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) May 14, 2020

Talented puppet maker, Duncan Willis, had some information of his own about a tree.

I have a Family Tree that my dead father drew up (when he was alive, obvs.). There are lots of dead people in my Family Tree, and I swear, if you hold it at arms length and squint at it like you did with those Magic Eye pictures you can see a picture of a kitten. — Duncan Willis (@Superproprep) May 13, 2020

At least it doesn’t look like Michael’s grandfather.

Dan Kaszeta said what we were thinking.

If you aren't following Sir Michael, you are losing out in life. https://t.co/o4MdNHxOhZ — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) May 14, 2020

Source Sir Michael Image Sir Michael Deyan Kossev via banojyotsna