People love how this German cafe is ensuring people social distance from each other
This is just a brilliant way of making sure people keep the appropriate distance apart, a German cafe that asks its customers wear these.
Oh my god, this is amazing. A German cafe is making people wear swimming pool noodles as hats to enforce social distancing.
Pic via Cafe & Konditorei Rothe on Facebook https://t.co/fMgqgbTdt6 pic.twitter.com/ds0whysqqi
— Katy Lee (@kjalee) May 14, 2020
Everyone should do this, and not just in the lockdown.
Applaud this for multiple reasons: Great PR, makes sense from disease POV, shames people who insist they need to sit in cafes rn
— Patrick Galey 🤷🏻♂️ (@patrickgaley) May 14, 2020
Oh I think there's zero shame attached to it, I would be really quite pleased to wear one of these hats
— Katy Lee (@kjalee) May 14, 2020
Although it was slightly more complicated than that.
Thank you @ZiaWeise for pointing out that this was actually a reporter's idea, not the cafe's. As per this report, RTL wanted to see how people reacted. https://t.co/y9k779pT1e
— Katy Lee (@kjalee) May 14, 2020
Hope they loved it. They should have loved it. Everyone loves it, right?
I continue to be a fan of the human race, due to things like this. https://t.co/mhkKppI8J5
— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 14, 2020
Social distance, but make it fashion https://t.co/4Y7i6cy0nR
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 14, 2020
Sorry but I would ruin it for everyone by pretending to be a helicopter.
— Mme Defarge (@splodgenoodles) May 14, 2020
Go Go Gadget Social Distancing! https://t.co/a89aELECJc
— neontaster (@neontaster) May 14, 2020
Not everyone though.
Patronizing, embarrassing, pointless, and stupid https://t.co/JCvqS0JSGM
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 14, 2020
Boo.
