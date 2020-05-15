People love how this German cafe is ensuring people social distance from each other

This is just a brilliant way of making sure people keep the appropriate distance apart, a German cafe that asks its customers wear these.

Oh my god, this is amazing. A German cafe is making people wear swimming pool noodles as hats to enforce social distancing. Pic via Cafe & Konditorei Rothe on Facebook https://t.co/fMgqgbTdt6 pic.twitter.com/ds0whysqqi — Katy Lee (@kjalee) May 14, 2020

Everyone should do this, and not just in the lockdown.

Applaud this for multiple reasons: Great PR, makes sense from disease POV, shames people who insist they need to sit in cafes rn — Patrick Galey 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@patrickgaley) May 14, 2020

Oh I think there's zero shame attached to it, I would be really quite pleased to wear one of these hats — Katy Lee (@kjalee) May 14, 2020

Although it was slightly more complicated than that.

Thank you @ZiaWeise for pointing out that this was actually a reporter's idea, not the cafe's. As per this report, RTL wanted to see how people reacted. https://t.co/y9k779pT1e — Katy Lee (@kjalee) May 14, 2020

Hope they loved it. They should have loved it. Everyone loves it, right?

I continue to be a fan of the human race, due to things like this. https://t.co/mhkKppI8J5 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 14, 2020

Social distance, but make it fashion https://t.co/4Y7i6cy0nR — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 14, 2020

Sorry but I would ruin it for everyone by pretending to be a helicopter. — Mme Defarge (@splodgenoodles) May 14, 2020

Go Go Gadget Social Distancing! https://t.co/a89aELECJc — neontaster (@neontaster) May 14, 2020

Not everyone though.

Boo.

H/T @caitlinmoran Source @kjalee