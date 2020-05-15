Lord Liddle left his mute button on during a Lords video meeting and it’s a very funny watch

We’ve all been there, accidentally leaving the mute button on during one of those ever increasing number of video calls you find yourself doing very week.

Except not all of us do it in such style as Lord Liddle. And not all of us are being broadcast to the nation.

Haha. We could watch that on a loop for ours. In fact, we are.

It IS! And it’s not the first time the Lords have had a few problems doing this sort of thing.

Source @richard_kaputt