Lord Liddle left his mute button on during a Lords video meeting and it’s a very funny watch

We’ve all been there, accidentally leaving the mute button on during one of those ever increasing number of video calls you find yourself doing very week.

Except not all of us do it in such style as Lord Liddle. And not all of us are being broadcast to the nation.

This has set me off 😂😂😂 “LORD LIDDLE” pic.twitter.com/VikFozeKDk — Richard Wheeler (@richard_kaputt) May 14, 2020

Haha. We could watch that on a loop for ours. In fact, we are.

Why is this making me laugh so much — Emily Ashton (@elashton) May 14, 2020

😅 I was in tears… and I’m not sure why either. Maybe the lack of entertainment is catching up with us — Richard Wheeler (@richard_kaputt) May 14, 2020

The new Fenton. https://t.co/KwAhbyg0a0 — John Rain CBE (@MrKenShabby) May 14, 2020

It IS! And it’s not the first time the Lords have had a few problems doing this sort of thing.

I fear the Daleks may be trying to infiltrate the House of Lords… pic.twitter.com/PgnDZTAnJT — Richard Wheeler (@richard_kaputt) May 14, 2020

READ MORE

Top 10 excuses to get you out of that Zoom meeting

Source @richard_kaputt