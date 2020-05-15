Isabel Oakeshott said teachers need to show ‘bravery’ and ‘step up’ – only 5 responses you need

As the debate intensifies about whether the nation’s schools should reopen, Isabel Oakeshott, author, political commentator and former journalist at the Daily Mail and Sunday Times, that kind of thing, said it was time for teachers to ‘show some bravery’ and ‘step up’.

The Daily Mail said something similar today, as you’ve probably already seen.

Anyway, back to Isabel Oakeshott – no, really – because these are the only 5 responses you need.

https://twitter.com/supermathskid/status/1260839161357107207?s=20

To conclude, this.

And this.

READ MORE

The Daily Mail front page about teachers must try harder – the only 7 responses you need