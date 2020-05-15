Isabel Oakeshott said teachers need to show ‘bravery’ and ‘step up’ – only 5 responses you need

As the debate intensifies about whether the nation’s schools should reopen, Isabel Oakeshott, author, political commentator and former journalist at the Daily Mail and Sunday Times, that kind of thing, said it was time for teachers to ‘show some bravery’ and ‘step up’.

Tonight thousands of teachers will clap for the NHS. Time for teachers to show the same bravery! The risk in schools is nothing like the risk in hospitals. Millions of children now need teachers to step up. — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) May 14, 2020

The Daily Mail said something similar today, as you’ve probably already seen.

Anyway, back to Isabel Oakeshott – no, really – because these are the only 5 responses you need.

NHS workers are dealing with cases of a deadly disease and teachers are hoping not to send more cases their way. Don't pretend you don't understand this. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 14, 2020

Said from behind a laptop in front room. https://t.co/dxp3cLpsPA — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) May 14, 2020

This is disgusting. Delete. Millions of children have a right to be kept safe. As do teachers, parents and grandparents. Shame on you. — Sarah (@ScouseGirlMedia) May 14, 2020

https://twitter.com/supermathskid/status/1260839161357107207?s=20

This is the very sentence for which the dictionary has been waiting in order to illustrate the word "oakshittery". — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) May 14, 2020

To conclude, this.

And so the mask slips. As long as you smile sweetly and don't complain you'll get your little claps and rainbows. But the minute you organise, unionise and talk back, people like this show their true colours. https://t.co/WBq53HdDfk — Stuart Maconie (@StuartMaconie) May 15, 2020

And this.

Teachers and nurses did not enlist to die for their country. They’re just normal people who are underpaid to do stressful jobs. Any politician or journalist suggesting they martyr themselves in the name of ‘getting back to normal’ during a pandemic should be made to shadow them. — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 14, 2020

READ MORE

The Daily Mail front page about teachers must try harder – the only 7 responses you need