How Alex Jones’ conspiracy theories have escalated in 4 easy steps

A 4-step guide now to how Alex Jones’ conspiracy theories have evolved – probably not entirely the right word – over the years.

‘Well that escalated quickly,’ says u/backyard_space over on Reddit.



Fortunately we don’t hear so much from Jones since he was booted off various social media platforms, so that’s at least one way the world is getting better.

Presumably he’s been spending more time with Alexa.

I'm crying laughing…

"Alexa… are you connected to the CIA?"

"Alexa… you are lying to me." – Alex Jones' hard hitting back and forth interview with an Amazon Echo.

He's not gonna let it get away with ANYTHING. pic.twitter.com/GxguDBLMST — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 9, 2017

Source Reddit u/backyard_space