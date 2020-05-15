Donald Trump thinks testing increases cases of Covid-19 – the only 5 scathing takedowns you need to read

Just when you think Donald Trump has said the most outrageous thing ever, he just ups his game – or lowers it.

Not content with suggesting people be treated for Covid-19 with bleach, he’s now blaming the number of cases on *checks notes* too much testing.

TRUMP: "When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn't do any testing we would have very few cases." pic.twitter.com/tEX1uXQbmp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2020

Wut?

Here are the only kinds of reactions to that which make any sense.

1.

"If we didn't do any testing we would have very few cases"

In light of Donald Trump's new scientific breakthrough, our new strategy to eradicate #COVID19 will be to stop all testing. pic.twitter.com/2JNnpSrGoP — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 15, 2020

2.

If women don't take pregnancy tests, they can't get pregnant.https://t.co/nYlSzQeNH4 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) May 14, 2020

3.

Trump says, "If we didn't do any testing we would have very few cases." I once lived in an apartment in which if I didn't turn on the lights I had very few cockroaches.https://t.co/LT8uoDCi7C — Koplowow (@bmkoplow5) May 14, 2020

4.

Trump: “if we didn’t test we’d have very few cases.” (And if you don’t get on a scale, you can’t gain weight!) https://t.co/lVJci6KTBY via @politico — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) May 15, 2020

5.

It's only if you check for a pulse, and find no pulse, that the person is dead. So if you don't check for a pulse, they aren't dead. Think about it… #TrumpIsAnIdiot — Sun Shines Brightly (@herointheend) May 14, 2020

In conclusion,

It is still breathtaking to realize how stupid the President of the United States really is https://t.co/fgry3gniBF — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 14, 2020

