There’s a reason why this dancer’s Tina Turner act has gone viral – see for yourself

Remember when lockdown started and people were wittering on about Shakespeare writing King Lear during a quarantine? Well, it looks like some people are ahead of the rest of us in the lockdown creativity stakes.

The energetic and joyous performance features dancer and model, Austyn Farrell, from this TikTok video, which has almost a quarter of a million views on Tik Tok alone, plus millions more via various tweets.

@austyn_farrell

Over half a million views on Tina part 1 so here’s part 2 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##tinaturner

♬ original sound – austyn_farrell

His amazing performance has been delighting the internet, and probably his neighbours too.

Here’s just a taste of the love that has been sent in his direction.

The clip even caught the eye of world-famous drag queen, Shangela, who had this comment on Austyn’s carefree use of the street as a stage.

She’s right, of course, but an act like this stops the traffic.

