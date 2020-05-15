There’s a reason why this dancer’s Tina Turner act has gone viral – see for yourself

Remember when lockdown started and people were wittering on about Shakespeare writing King Lear during a quarantine? Well, it looks like some people are ahead of the rest of us in the lockdown creativity stakes.

This is what people meant when they said great art would come out of the hardship of the pandemic pic.twitter.com/TUoUaR6Fjx — Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) May 12, 2020

The energetic and joyous performance features dancer and model, Austyn Farrell, from this TikTok video, which has almost a quarter of a million views on Tik Tok alone, plus millions more via various tweets.

His amazing performance has been delighting the internet, and probably his neighbours too.

Here’s just a taste of the love that has been sent in his direction.

day 59 of quarantine pic.twitter.com/0cwSh39rkI — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) May 12, 2020

Everyone needs a @austynfarrell92 in their neighbourhood. Just brilliant 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Thank you for being you 🙏💖 https://t.co/efLaui30Uq — Shannon Lea (@TheRealShannonL) May 14, 2020

Simply The Best @austynfarrell92 !! Get this boy his own TV Show!!! https://t.co/uuf9gjgvH5 — Dincwear Official (@Dincwear_Dance) May 12, 2020

The clip even caught the eye of world-famous drag queen, Shangela, who had this comment on Austyn’s carefree use of the street as a stage.

Quarantina Turner y’all! 🤣 she ain’t worried bout traffic cuz there ain’t none! https://t.co/HxGFp6SrXr — Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) May 12, 2020

She’s right, of course, but an act like this stops the traffic.

