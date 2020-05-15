Charlie Brooker’s description of Matt Hancock will never be beaten

There was lots to enjoy about the return of Charlie Brooker to our screens last night with his Antiviralwipe (and you can watch it here).

Like for instance this bit about Boris Johnson shaking hands.

But the best bit – although there were lots of best bits – was this description of Matt Hancock which will surely never be beaten.

"Your sister's first boyfriend with a car" – such a brilliant description of Matt Hancock #AntiviralWipe — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 14, 2020

Apprentice finalist

Eastenders baddie

Estate agent boy #AntiviralWipe pic.twitter.com/aFk8ja43gT — Max Bevis (@MaxBevis) May 14, 2020

The country's missed you @charltonbrooker#antiviralwipe pic.twitter.com/rdh6tk8GuO — Dr Racheal (@DrRacheal) May 14, 2020

Watch Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe here.

