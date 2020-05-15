13 top tweets from the very funny Joe Heenan to brighten your day

Comedian Joe Heenan is one of those Twitter stalwarts that we can’t imagine not following. His account is a treasure trove of laughs and topical takedowns that we highly recommend as a digital tonic for the nerves.

To truly appreciate his posts, you’ll really need to go and check them out for yourselves, but we’ve gathered some highlights.

He’s got a real way with captions.

1.

2.

3.

His takes on lockdown life are relatable, but very funny.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Politicians, beware. He takes no prisoners.

8.

9.

10.

If nature’s your thing, these handy field guides are second to none.

11.

12.

13.

Bonus:

Thanks, Joe.

READ MORE

Joe Heenan’s guide to beating the heat is the only one you need

Image Joe Heenan