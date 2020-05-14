Will you admit to any of these 17 universal behaviours?
There are some things we all do, but nobody talks about – or hardly anyone.
The good folk over at BuzzFeed tracked down a bunch of them in rare public admissions, and we’ve picked our favourites.
1.
2.
Y’all ever try to breathe quieter while walking up a hill so bystanders don’t hear you fighting for your life
— Deyoncé (@deelalz) April 3, 2019
3.
i should get in the shower
*2 hours later someone else starts the shower*
me: oh my god fuck you i was JUST about to get in there
— Sarcasm (@Heissarcastic) May 15, 2015
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Article Pages: 1 2