This self-isolating woman’s dad turned himself into the Just Eat app and people love it

As precisely nobody needs reminding, we live in challenging times right now and every little glimmer of light helps. And people loved – they really loved – what this dad did to cheer up his self-isolating daughter.

‘Maybe this self-isolation craic is exactly what I deserve. Dad has turned into the just-eat app,’ wrote @sherlyroo over on Twitter.

Brilliant!

And just when it couldn’t possibly get any better …

Source @sherlyroo