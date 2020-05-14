This self-isolating woman’s dad turned himself into the Just Eat app and people love it
As precisely nobody needs reminding, we live in challenging times right now and every little glimmer of light helps. And people loved – they really loved – what this dad did to cheer up his self-isolating daughter.
‘Maybe this self-isolation craic is exactly what I deserve. Dad has turned into the just-eat app,’ wrote @sherlyroo over on Twitter.
Brilliant!
This is so sweet 😭
— Megan (@mmegannnolan) May 12, 2020
I could be wrong on the exact place but I think he might have the sixth most Dadliest 'Dad profile photo' as well too. Definetely top 10.
— Colm O'Regan preorder new novel now! (@colmoregan) May 12, 2020
Oh stop… my dad used to go to the shop when I was sick (very hungover) and get me 7up to make me better & it always did. I would love to live within 5k now of my parents..
— Is Mise Aine (@mise_aine) May 12, 2020
And just when it couldn’t possibly get any better …
We have no choice but to bow to the master. ^EM
— Just Eat UK (@JustEatUK) May 12, 2020
Simply 27 brilliantly groansome dad jokes to take your mind off coronavirus for a moment or two
Source @sherlyroo