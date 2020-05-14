These glorious self-owns by men who think women don’t like sex will never grow old

Our thanks to @BeffernieBlack for reminding us of two of the finer moments in Twitter’s history.

‘Facebook memories reminded me about the men so determined to disagree with women, they’re prepared to admit they couldn’t fuck properly if their lives depended on it. Some of them dunked on themselves so hard they may have split reality in two.’

Exhibit one.

And two.

No more questions.

I still think about the first one almost every day. Most brutal self-own I’ve ever seen. I audibly gasped at work when it came across my timeline. — Nicholas (@fools_n_kings) May 13, 2020

only thing they’ll be splitting in two any time soon. — The Devil has many bollocks, my friend (@LeonardEctric1) May 13, 2020

Bravo! — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) May 13, 2020

And you can find @BeffernieBlack on Twitter here.

If you like when I point things out that make you chuckle, you can always buy my live show at https://t.co/bLgWjGOEWw or buy me a brew* at https://t.co/Fs8nf2rlUw *help me cover my rent — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) May 13, 2020

