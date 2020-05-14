People are sharing their most embarrassing misunderstandings – 17 favourites

It all started when comedy writer Ariane Sherine went on Twitter to confess a misunderstanding (or three) and asked people to share theirs (the one about the KFC logo is an absolute zinger).

And it turned out there were lots of people keen to get their own entirely incorrect assumptions off their chest, and it’s both very funny and entirely reassuring that other people do this sort of thing.

Here are our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2