Our favourite 16 funny takes on where things are at with the lockdown

The UK has been in lockdown for about two months, and as some of the rules are lifted, we’re still nowhere near to running out of people’s funny takes. If only the same could be said of PPE.

These are the best we’ve spotted today.

My daughters wanted to be Avengers. Now it’s Healthcare Workers because, “they’re the real heroes”. Well, in 20 years, who’s gonna defeat a menacing, no-nonsense CGI villain, backdropped by sincere musical swells? I’m not supposed to say it out loud, but kids are dumb. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 5, 2020

I started lockdown planning to learn a new language or read all the classics I never had the time to read when in reality I have spent my time seeing how much bread one human being can consume on a daily basis and I have no regrets — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 13, 2020

BREAKING: Boris Johnson’s “first sketch of a roadmap” revealed. pic.twitter.com/C9O8XHuGt2 — The Bath Bird (@TheBathBird) May 11, 2020

Dear England,

Are you cunts mental?

Yours sincerely,

Scotland — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 13, 2020

Hot singles in your area are advised to self-isolate for at least 7 days in case other symptoms develop. — Stu. (@dysondoc) May 13, 2020

Good to see Covid-19 breaking the glass ceiling for viruses pic.twitter.com/ZyJNdnw5eb — . (@twlldun) May 13, 2020

Who is going to hold up the Leaning Tower of Pisa now that no one is traveling to Italy? — MNC (@yeaanotherchris) May 13, 2020

